CSOs dares legislators, judiciary on same-gender attraction trial

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (Maravipost)

The Grand coalition for the civil rights organization in Malawi

condemned attempts to use rights enshrined in the republican.

constitution chapter 4, to destroy the very fabric of the Malawi society by putting same-gender relationships on trial.

Leader of the grouping Fredrick Malata

has warned parliament, the courts or whosoever.

thinking that Malawi shall adopt same-gender relationships.

Upon our own culture.

He has call others to come together and stop this attempt to destroy the fabric of us.

existence of Malawian culture.

He said If sexual orientation is a condition.

for aide, let us remain poor than to allow ourselves to accept actions that are against us.

faith, our culture, and our humanity.

He said the history of our people have always taught us that marriage or sexual canal knowledge is between a woman and man.

He said it is sad that there are attempts to push and force same-gender relationships among

Malawians and our people.

He said the constitution of Malawi was written to ensure that the aspiration, culture, beliefs and

identity of Malawians must not be usurped by the attainment of multiparty democracy.

He adds that.

democracy must serve the aspirations of Malawians, define who we are as a people.

and create a sense of pride and national hood among its citizens.

“This belief is not only religious based but rather the very existence of our humanity as Malawians.

He therefore said Religious came and reinforced this belief that indeed God created male and female not only for procreation but also as the design for how.

things were created.

” Homosexuality is unacceptable and must be rejected with all vigor and

virtuosity and we should never allow foreign culture to influence our way of lives,” he said.

He said Malawians.

must not be forced to change their laws to accommodate abomination.

He laments that History has told us that the West has never shared anything good with the African countries.

that is likely to develop the African countries we should therefore be suspect why the West is pushing this agenda of same-gender attraction which is likely to do more harm to our people.

than good.

He calls upon all Malawians of which over 99% are people of faith, be it Christians,

Muslims and .

“We shall not allow that at our watch nor ake it is lying down, said Malata.

In Bingu’s regime two men were arrested for attempting to get married to each other which angers the donor community and force the then president to free them.