Chakwera faces public anger over UK trip amid fuel crisis

Matola (Energy Minister), Chakwera and motorists spending nights for fuel

By Special Mhango

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera decision to attend the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla- the Queen Consort in the United Kingdom has angered many Malawians, The Maravi Post has learnt.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chakwera is expected to leave the country on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 for UK.

The coronation is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

While government has described the trip as the best and demonstration of solidarity and commitment to the special relationship the country has with the United Kingdom and Commonwealth member states, Malawians said it has come at a bad time when the country is facing fuel crisis due to shortage of Forex.

They argue that the trip will engalf huge forex that would have been use to import fuel.

The concerned Malawians said Chakwera would have just wish King Charles and his wife as well as United Kingdom the best through a letter or send a representative.

They also wonder why he decided to leave the country two days before the day of event.

“He was in Zimbabwe last week and tomorrow he is leaving to UK. It seems he has resumed his international trip which consume the already “dead” Forex. I don’t know if he cares about the welfare of this nation,” said some Malawians on social media.

They further remind Chakwera to remember that the country is already in economic crisis due to the different disasters that have hit the nation including cyclone Freddy, dry spell, poor harvest and cholera epidemic.

However, government in its statement said Chakwera will hold bilateral talks with other world leaders who are expected to grace the occasion.

Tonse Alliance Government spokesperson, Moses Kunkuyu was not picking up our phone calls to issue a comment after several attempts.