Dedza North lawmaker Savel Kafwawa up with MK5 million football trophy

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As part of promoting grassroots sports in his constituency, Dedza North legislator, Savel Kafwawa has pumped in MK5 million for football teams.

The launch started with a match between DD sunshine and Mayani select where the Lilongwe women football girls lost 5-0 to Mayani Boys.

Launching the trophy on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Mayani Secondary school ground, Minister of sports, Uchizi Mkandawire said the trophy will help to keep the youth in the community busy and refrain them from bad behaviors.

Mkandawire also top up MK0.5 million to the trophy as one way of showing appreciation to the member.

He commended Kafwawa for launching the trophy saying it will help to create good new prayers for the senior teams come Castel cup which is about to be launched soon.

On his part , Kafwawa said he thought of launching the trophy following the idleness of young people in his area.

Kafwawa said football is used as everyday capital as he sited the likes of Kinna Phiri who are able to bring food on their tables through football and he believe that the trophy will bring out good prayers like him.

He said the winner of the trophy will go away with MK0.5m whilst the second will go away with MK400,000.00 as the other teams will share the rest.

Concurring with Kafwafa, Director of Youth in the Ministry of Sports,Kinna Phiri said the trophy will keep the youth busy preventing them from suicide and other unnecessary behaviors as they will be occupied.

Kinna calls upon all members of Parliament in the country to follow Kafwawa’s suit as one way of promoting sports at grass root level.