Chakwera drops charges against Chizuma: Is this in good faith or donors threats?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Indecisiveness at its best! President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse Alliance Goverment has directed that all court cases against the embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma be dropped.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala on Saturday night disclosed that his office has since taken the initiative to adhere to the order.

Chizuma interdicted over leaked audio

Chizuma was answering different cases bordering on conduct culpable of prejudicing court proceedings following a leaked audio in which she discussed ACB’s investigations with a third party.

Chakwera’s Tonse government has been under pressure from the UK and the United States to stop court proceedings against Chizuma, with the two donor states describing the action as attempts to stifle the fight against corruption in the country.

Its nice surprising as the same Chakwera’s Tonse government went to court hiring private lawyers to prosecute Chizuma, thereafter dropping the charges following donors, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) condemned the leadership.

So, is Chakwera act in a good faith or want to impress donor communities?

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...