The Sun: Mike Tyson accepts Malawi government’s invite to become country’s official cannabis ambassador

Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion at the age of fifty-five has been selling cannabis products since 2016 through his Tyson Holistic label.

But now he is set to become the face of the drug in Malawi after agreeing to the offer from Agriculture Minister Lobin Low.

Low said: “Malawi may not go it alone as the industry is complex [and requires] collaboration.

“I would therefore like to appoint you, Mr Mike Tyson, as Malawi’s Cannabis Branch ambassador.”

The United States Cannabis Association and the head of the Malawi branch are facilitating the deal, Wezi Ngalamila, confirmed to the media that Tyson had accepted the proposal.

The Malawi government is hoping the move will “rope in some investors and even potential buyers”.

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world, launched his Tyson 2.0 cannabis line on Friday (Nov. 26) in Colorado, CNBC reports. “Iron Mike” teamed up with Columbia Care, one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry according to its website, on his latest endeavor.

This move does not come without resistance in some quarters in the country. Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North lawmaker Owen Chomanika on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 asked the country’s Gender Minister on whether she is aware that Malawi has appointed Mike Tyson, who is alleged to be a sex offender in the US, as Cannabis Brand Ambassador for the country.

Chomanika wondered what message the country is sending to the youth.

