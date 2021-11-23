LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government has asked former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Mike Tyson to be the ambassador for Malawi’s cannabis brand.

Minister of Agriculture Minister, Lobin Lowe, has written a letter to Tyson to become the country’s ambassador for cannabis.

In the letter dated November 1, 2021, Minister Lowe noted that the legalisation of Cannabis in 2020 has created opportunities for both medicinal and industrial purposes and has also offered Malawi an opportunity to generate foreign exchange.

“In spite of all these perceived benefits, Malawi may not go it alone as the industry is complex requiring collaboration. I would therefore like to appoint you, Mr Mike Tyson, as Malawi’s Cannabis Branch ambassador,” Lowe said.

According to Ministry of Agriculture, the United States Cannabis Association is facilitating the deal with Tyson.

Tyson was however expected to be in the country last week but the trip was postponed as the Ministry is yet to finalise preparations for his engagements in Malawi.

Michael Gerard Tyson (born June 30, 1966) is an American former professional boxer who competed from 1985 to 2005.

He reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion and holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at 20 years, four months, and 22 days old.

