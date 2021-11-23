By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi registers 385,000 teenager pregnancies yearly due to lack of sexual reproductive education.

United Nations Education and Science and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) team leader, Naomi Munthali made the revelation on Monday, November 22, 2021 during the Southern Africa Development community parliamentary forum workshop on eastern southern Africa commitment.

Munthali observed that Malawi has a high number of teen pregnancies due to lack of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health.

She said the workshop engaged lawmakers and Civil society organizations(CSOs) for them to advocate to the community.

Representing members of parliament, Chairperson for Parliamentary committee on Social and community welfare,Savel Kafwafwa said its very worrisome for the country to have alarming figures.

Kafwafwa said members will take a role of bringing up laws that will help in fight against sexual reproductive in absence of abortion law.

He said they will also lobby for funds through parliamentary committees to help in advocating for sexual rights.

SADC parliamentary forum aims at strengthen the capacity of members of parliament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...