Three people perish in midnight house fire in South Africa

At least three people, including a young child died when their home was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Sunday in Eastern Cape.

The police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg confirmed the incident adding that the fire allegedly started around 00:15 AM on Sunday, November 28.

According to the eyewitness, she heard her aunt’s screams just after midnight in their home in Govan Mbeki, KwaDwesi.

When she moved closer to her aunt’s room, she noticed smoke coming from the room and together with three other occupants of the house, they ran outside to call for help, TimesLive reported.

However, the neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire but their efforts proved unfruitful.

The victims who were killed in the blaze include two people aged 52 and a 12-year-old boy.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and meanwhile, police have opened an inquest for investigation into the incident.

This comes barely few weeks after five members of a family including a six-year-old boy died after being trapped in their home when it caught fire in Pretoria West.

