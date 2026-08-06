Everything You Need to Know About MSC Cruises’ 2026/2027 South African Season

Good news for cruise lovers: MSC Cruises is returning with another incredible South African season, and a new ship is stealing the spotlight. MSC Armonia makes her South African debut in the 2026/2027 season, packed with exciting new experiences from bow to stern.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

Cape Town Sailings

MSC Armonia begins her South African season in Durban in November 2026, before heading to Cape Town in March 2027. Guests can look forward to visits to some of the region’s most-loved destinations, including the tropical shores of Pomene, the Portuguese Island, and the Namibian port city of Walvis Bay.

MSC Armonia will operate a selection of 3- and 5-night cruises departing from the Mother City.

Travellers can choose from:

5-night Walvis Bay cruises depart on 11, 16 and 21 March 2027.

3-night cruises depart on 8, 26 and 29 March 2027, including two special Easter sailings. Back by popular demand are MSC Cruises’ themed sailings, with the Bok Radio Cruise departing on 11 March and the Love Jazz Cruise on 16 March. Expect live entertainment, great music and vibrant evenings at sea.

For the full South African sailing schedule and itinerary details, visit www.msccruises.co.za

What To Expect

With MSC Cruises, you set the pace. You can do as much or as little as you like. Start your day by the pool, soaking up the sun with a cocktail in hand (it’s five o’clock somewhere), then choose from the day’s packed programme of activities. Enjoy everything from dance classes and fun quizzes to friendly sports tournaments. If relaxation is more your style, treat yourself to a luxurious spa treatment or find a quiet spot on deck to unwind.

Families will appreciate the dedicated kids’ spaces, developed in partnership with LEGO®, Chicco and Namco®, which offer younger travellers plenty to keep them entertained. As the sun sets, the ship comes alive with evening entertainment. From dazzling theatre shows and casino games to live music and late-night dancing, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Foodies are in for a treat, with plenty of dining options throughout the day. From breakfast to late-night bites, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Enjoy complimentary dining at Marco Polo Restaurant, La Pergola Restaurant, La Brasserie Buffet Restaurant, and Il Girasole Outdoor Café. If you’re looking to treat yourself, the speciality restaurants offer even more delicious options to explore.

Plan Your Trip

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