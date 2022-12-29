By Phyllix

Reza Parastesh is an iranian understudy, native to the western city of Hamedan, he is only a normal regular ordinary 25year old person, aside from one seemingly insignificant detail he ends up looking precisely like Lionel Messi.

Reza Parastesh is an Instagram VIP who has over 1,000,000 followers. His striking likeness to Lionel Messi has made him an overnight star.

All the more along these lines, the Iranian man made the news in 2017 after he faked the personality of previous Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and prevailed with regards to laying down with 23 ladies who thought he was genuine.

How did Reza Parstesh win with respect to pulling such a stunt?

As per reports, his dad once gave him a Barcelona shirt and requested that he present with it. The outcome was totally incredible and entertaining at the same time.

In view of their similarity, Reza Parastesh even trim his hair and developed his facial hair like the previous Barcelona striker, elevating his likeness to Messi.

The photograph immediately circulated and became popular on the internet , acquiring Parastesh the moniker “counterfeit Messi.”

When met by AFP in 2017, Parastesh communicated that he should have been a copy of Messi all around. Regardless, as Medio Tiempo put it, approval created as quick as his beard (and, clearly, Messi’s).

He was surrounded by people wanting to take photos with him a public disturbance which attracted the police. his car was impounded, and rushed to the nearest station.

thankfully, he was later set free, and has reportedly been offered modelling contracts and interviews since the incident.

Notwithstanding his familiarity with what’s really amusing, Parastesh has conveyed his uneasiness about the real harassing he has encountered. Besides, he imparted a yearning to meet the veritable Lionel Messi later on.

Taking everything into account, he acknowledges his prospects are meager, and he yields he questions the Argentinian legend thinks about his existence.

Well at least if Messi ever doesn’t feel like getting out of bed and needs someone to impersonate him for a day. he’ll know who to call.

