LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North lawmaker Owen Chomanika on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 asked the country’s Gender Minister on whether she is aware that Malawi has appointed Mike Tyson, who is alleged to be a sex offender in the US, as Cannabis Brand Ambassador for the country.

Chomanika wondered what message the country is sending to the youth.

But Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati said he served his punishment and is now free to participate in public life, just like any other previous offender.

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, has written prominent former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Mike Tyson to be a brand ambassador for industrial and chemical cannabis which will be produced in the country.

A letter to Tyson, which has been signed by Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe, says the partnership is aimed at creating a profitable means of promoting the local industrial hemp to the world.

Tyson is yet to take the post formally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...