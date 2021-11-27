Mtambo: No to mob justice

By Emmanuel Moyo

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo has appealed to Malawians to join hands with all stakeholders in ending mob justice saying the vice is counterproductive in building peace.

Mtambo spoke this on Thursday during a government-citizen engagement (Pabwalo) platform interface meeting with the people of Karonga at Kasowa Primary school, the headquarters of Paramount Chief Kyungu.

In an interview, Mtambo described mob justice as unconstitutional and evil hence the need to end it by promoting dialogue.

“This strange behaviour of mob justice, taking the law into our hands cannot take this country forward, so we are declaring war against mob justice and we appeal to the citizenry to join hands with ministry of civic education, Malawi police, human rights commission, traditional leaders and all other stake holders to end the vice,” he said.

He has since called on Malawians to prioritize dialogue or using proper channels in solving misunderstandings over taking the law into their hands and to love each other despite their differences in religious, cultural beliefs and political affiliations.

On his part, Paramount Chief Kyungu hailed the minister for bringing government closer to the people and tasked all stakeholders to put efforts towards ending the vice.

“I am happy that the minister thought of this, so the police, chiefs, councilors and the media should make sure that we move together to curb the malpractice, it is never too let so let us be supportive,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police who is also responsible for Community Policing and Rural Police Units in Malawi, Obrey Nyirenda, said despite the decrease in mob justice cases, citizens need to work towards ending it completely.

The event was spiced up with Police Brass Band, a football match between blue eagles and Karonga select and also cultural dances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...