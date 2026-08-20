Zambia police summon opposition figures over alleged national security threats

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA — Zambia’s police have summoned two senior opposition figures, Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, for questioning over what authorities describe as “serious national security threats” linked to alleged criminal activities over the past few years.

In a statement just issued by Inspector General of Police Graphel C. Musamba, the Zambia Police Service said it was conducting joint investigations with other law enforcement agencies into matters it says “have the potential to threaten or undermine national security.”

“The Police has invited Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu for questioning in connection with various crimes to which they have been linked,” the statement said.

“An official call-out has since been served on their Advocates, and we do hope that they will avail themselves on the specified date.”

According to police, the purpose of the interviews is to “establish the link and connection between Mundubile and Zulu, on one hand, and the various alarming activities that have been going on in the country… some of which have been conducted on premises owned, managed or linked to Mundubile or Zulu.”

The police chief disclosed that the two men “have sought refuge under International Law with a known International Organisation.” He added that Government has engaged the organisation and given assurances.

“The Government has already communicated with the said Organisation and made assurances that the suspects are entitled to the due process of the law and their fundamental human rights, and that there is no harm intended to be done to them in any way,” Musamba said.

The statement also warned that police may call other members of the public who could have information, and cautioned against harbouring or financing suspects.

“Any person or organisation involved in the financing of activities of persons of interest and their collaborators will be deemed as accessories, and therefore, subject to criminal sanctions,” it said.

Musamba further said police are “actively investigating crimes of terrorism and terrorist financing, which are a threat to national security,” and urged the public to report suspicious activity.

He warned that anyone who fails to respond to a lawful summons or responds with “threats, violence or blatant attack on law enforcement officers” would face “applicable laws and proportionate measures.”

“Last but not least, we wish to advise members of the public to desist from engaging in criminal activities and remain law-abiding citizens who should maintain peace for the good of the sovereign Republic of Zambia and its people,” the statement concluded.

Mundubile, former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, and Zulu, a prominent lawyer and former Solicitor General, have not publicly commented on the summons as of Thursday evening.

The development comes amid heightened political tension following Zambia’s August 13 elections, with authorities calling for calm while investigations continue.