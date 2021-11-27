By Emmanuel Moyo

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Community members of Chikutu in Karonga District have underscored the role of Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) in ending violence saying it has contributed positively and helped in bringing young boys and girls back to school.

This came to light when EAM in partnership with Karonga Press Club made a media learning visit to Chikutu and Chisi with an aim of appreciating progress of Timazge Nkhaza project in its catchment areas.

In an interview, a member of Chisi Mother Group, Agnes Chitete, said a good number of people in her community did not know the importance of bringing the young people back to school from early marriages and hard labour in Tanzania before the project came.

“In our communities, we had young girls who got married and other young boys and girls were being taken to neighbouring Tanzania for piece works that were beyond their ages while others were forced into commercial sex,

“On our own, we did not know its negative impacts and what to do, with the help of EAM and the structures put in place we have managed to bring these youths back to school, she said.

She has since pointed out that traditional leaders and other stakeholders have also welcomed the development.

On his part, Child Protection Committee (CPC) chairperson of Chikutu, Charles Mtonga, described the faith based organisation as a saviour to the young boys and girls.

“Today I can happily say EAM has saved our young boys and girls from different types of violence, young boys and girls who were taken to Tanzania are telling us a hell of experience so we are very thankful to the organization, he said.

Mtonga has since highlighted that parents who will be found subjecting their children to further violence will be charged to pay ten thousand kwacha as per their bylaws.

Project officer for Timazge Nkhaza at EAM, Wandiya Chigawa, has urged all people to work towards ending violence of different kinds and child marriages.

