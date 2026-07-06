Monday, 6 Jul 2026

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Sudan: Amid lethal drone attacks, children bear brunt of escalating war

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Children across Sudan continue to bear the brunt of a war that is becoming increasingly deadly, with at least 330 children reported killed or injured during the first six months of 2026, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.

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