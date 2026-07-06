Sudan: Amid lethal drone attacks, children bear brunt of escalating war

Children across Sudan continue to bear the brunt of a war that is becoming increasingly deadly, with at least 330 children reported killed or injured during the first six months of 2026, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.
Breaking
Children across Sudan continue to bear the brunt of a war that is becoming increasingly deadly, with at least 330 children reported killed or injured during the first six months of 2026, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.
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