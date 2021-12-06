MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Former UTM youth director Bon Kalindo’s protesters in Mzuzu city on Friday, December 3, 2021 gave President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government a 7-day ultimatum to address concerns raised in their petition.

Dozens of concerned citizens held peaceful demonstrations with the aim of forcing the government to act on the rising cost of living, growing corruption and nepotism in the country.

Among the short-term demands highlighted in their petition is a reduction in prices of essential goods, reduction of water tariffs, pay rise for civil servants and employment and business opportunities for young people.

Speaking when presenting the petition, lead organizer Bon Kalindo said Government should stop taking Malawians for granted.

The protesters marched from Katoto Ground through the Highway to Mzuzu City Council Civic offices where they presented their petition.

There were no scenes of violence during the protests.

The demonstration has put President Chakwera’s Tonse administration corner to fix the ailing economy.

