DELTA STATE-(MaraviPost)-Nigerian Social media was over the weekend flooded by story of Nigeria man was set to marry his two pregnant girlfriends on the same day

The man, John Erere Nana expected to wed his two pregnant lovers on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in what he termed as a never seen before event.

According to the man, he was ready for the wedding and he has invited everyone to the wedding ceremony.

Reports indicate that the ladies agreed that to the arrangement and they did not see any problem with it since the man assist them equally.

Below are photos of wedding invitation card;

The publication is yet to get full information if indeed the wedding took place as we went to press.

