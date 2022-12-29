Wiseman David Angellos no more.

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Former Zambia’s Enlightenment Christian Gathering (ECG) Church Wiseman David Angellos has died in fatal road.

Wiseman Angellos died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in a car accident when he was coming from evangelism in Congo.

ECG Communications Director Ephraim Nyondo confirmed Wiseman Angellos’ death.

However Nyondo told The Maravi Post that Wiseman Angellos left the church long time ago.

“Indeed Wiseman David Angellos has passed on but he resigned from ECG long time ago. He had his own ministry,” confirms Nyondo.

ECG leader Prophet Shephard Bushiri is fully back home Malawi while initiating various development project including the infamous Goshen City, tourism project.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...