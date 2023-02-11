Unknown disease kills at least ten in Equatorial Guinea

Health authorities in Equatorial Guinea have quarantined more than 200 people and imposed movement restrictions on Friday after an unknown illness killed at least ten people.

The outbreak was reported on Tuesday.

According to preliminary investigations, the deaths were linked to people who took part in a funeral ceremony.

Symptoms include fever, weakness, bleeding and diarrhoea.

Guinea’s health minister Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba announced that the government sent samples to neighbouring Gabon and Senegal for further investigations.

Following the announcement, neighbouring Cameroon imposed movement restrictions along the border with Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Africanews

