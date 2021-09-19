Vaccine production in Africa key to pandemic-proofing

Social media is a buzz with claims philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called for the withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines. The claim originated from a satire article that we also published on the maravi post that now carries a disclaim stating it was only Satire.

The disclaimer reads: “The following satire is fictional in that Mr. Gates has made no such speech and the Gates Foundation has not established any funds to compensate vaccine victims or to make available effective, inexpensive COVID-19 remedies. All the rest of the article is factual – W. Gelles”

The article says: “In an often anguished 19-minute televised speech, Gates said: “We made a terrible mistake. We wanted to protect people against a dangerous virus. But it turns out the virus is much less dangerous than we thought. And the vaccine is far more dangerous than anyone imagined.”

“These vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca—they’re killing people left and right—and they’re injuring some people very badly,” Gates continued, waving his hands in the air at times for dramatic effect.

While the article includes the disclaimer, some users believe the claim to be true, with sad and shocked emoji reactions to the post.

Comments on the posts include: “This withdrawal is part of their strategy… It’s not a surprise decision”, “And Bill Gates is a scientist? Hell NO” and “What the f**K…is this for real???”

Truth : Bill Gates Did NOT Call For Withdrawal Of COVID-19 Vaccines!

The truth is – this is yet another fake story by Daily Expose, which is notorious for creating and posting fake news. Here are the FACTS

No one reported on it, because the “19-minute televised speech” never happened! Daily Expose made up the whole story, just like die Basis created the fake German government announcement!

Please do your own research before being fooled by vocal vaccine-deniers

Covid anti-vaxxers

Some Covid anti-vaxxers on Facebook and Twitter are advocating for a new and unproven Covid-19 treatment: Betadine, an antiseptic used to treat cuts and scrapes.

Povidone iodine, often sold under the brand-name Betadine, is an iodine-based treatment largely for topical use that kills bacteria. It’s a “commonly used cleanser in the ER and OR,” says Kenneth Weinberg, an emergency room physician in New York City. “If you’re in the ER and someone has a wound to sew it up, you use it to clean with.” When told that anti-vaxxers had taken to gargling with Betadine, Weinberg said, “Fuck me! Of course they are.”

Billionaire Bill Gates, foundation has donated millions to coronavirus vaccine and treatment research to get us where we are today so it does not make sense to accuse him of being Covid anti-vaxxer