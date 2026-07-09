SKC Foundation donates MK10 million items for repatriated women, children from RSA

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation has donated various relief items worth MK10 million to Malawians displaced by xenophobia attacks in South Africa targeting especially women and children.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Wednesday, SKC Foundation Board Trustee David Mkwambisi said the Foundation was established to uphold the values and philosophy of the late Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, which championed action, responsibility, discipline and compassion.

Mkwambisi said the donation is specifically aimed at supporting women and children, who are among the most vulnerable during the ongoing repatriation exercise.

“This donation is not merely a handover of items. It is a statement of solidarity. It is a message that these women are not alone. It is a reminder that when Malawians face hardship, we must respond with compassion, dignity and practical support,” he said.

He also appealed to the private sector, development partners and other organisations to join the Government in supporting the ongoing repatriation programme.

The donated items are 200 packs which include blankets, water pails, kitchen utensils and other essential household supplies.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government, Director of Resilience and Recovery at the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Fyawupi Mwafongo, commended the SKC Foundation for its timely intervention, describing the contribution as a significant boost to the repatriation efforts.

“We still require about MK24 billion to successfully repatriate all Malawians stranded in South Africa. Contributions such as this go a long way in easing the burden and supporting those in greatest need. We are sincerely grateful to the SKC Foundation for this generous gesture,” said Mwafongo.

The Government is currently coordinating the repatriation of Malawians from South Africa, with women and children identified among the most vulnerable groups. Some women have reportedly faced serious challenges during the journey, including giving birth while in transit, underscoring the need for continued humanitarian support.