Zambian Vice President’s aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Nakonde

NAKONDE-(MaraviPost)– A helicopter carrying Zambia’s Vice President, Dr. W. K. Mutale Nalumango, crashed shortly after take-off in Nakonde on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Preliminary information indicates the aircraft went down about 50 metres from the ground moments after departing.

While sources close to the incident suggest there were about eight people on board, authorities have not yet confirmed the number of occupants.

The condition of the Vice President and the other passengers remains unknown at this time.

Dr. Nalumango arrived in Nakonde at around 08:00 hours today, where she met various stakeholders before addressing a public rally at a local school.

She was scheduled to travel to Isoka District for another rally as part of her ongoing working tour of Muchinga Province, which began on Sunday.

Security has been tightened around the crash site, and members of the media have not been allowed to get close.

Chete FM reporters are at the scene in Nakonde and say they will provide verified updates as more information becomes available.