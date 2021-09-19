By Rick Dzida

One of the contributors Rick Dzida is giving analysis differences of the two heads of state: Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera (Lazaro) and newly elected Zambian leader Hikainde Hichilema (HH).

Here are the differences:

1️⃣ HH stood for presidential elections and failed five times before being elected as a president. He has a strong motivation to develop Zambia. Lazalo only failed presidential elections once. He was bailed out by Tonse alliance. His allegiance is to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Tonse alliance and not the people.

2️⃣ HH is a man of high integrity. As a president, HH has never lied to the nation. Lazalo takes pride in lying to Malawians. He lied that he would institute a cabinet reshuffle by December 2020. He lied that he would furnish Malawians with a report on the expenditure of his presidential inauguration ceremony.

3️⃣ HH and Lazalo have different professional backgrounds. HH comes with a vast knowledge and experience in accounting and economic management. He is a wealthy business man who is well known to have defied the odds from humble beginnings. When he says that he will develop Zambia economically, he means it. On the other hand, Lazalo has a pastorhood background. His means of living was from the handouts from church members. It is not a surprise that economically Malawi is not doing fine as he is not used to managing economy. Prices of goods and services are skyrocketing. There are no economic plans to uplift the ailing economy in Malawi. It is an autopilot economic management system.

4️⃣ It is a well known fact that politics does not require experience. However, having a vast experience

and knowledge is an added advantage. HH has vast experience in politics. In the party, HH has risen from the grassroot position of party district chairman to being party president. He has held many ministerial positions besides being chief executive officer of two multinational companies in Zambia. He holds no allegiance to anyone but to his hardwork. Similarly, Lazalo also has experience in leadership. He was the Principal at Zomba Theological College. He was also president and founder of Assemblies of God in Malawi. So Malawians expected that such leadership skills are transferable to presidency. It seems they were wrong. One possible explanation for this deficiency is that Lazalo does not have enough experience in politics. In fact, according to Eisenhower Mkaka, the MCP Secretary General, Lazalo was persuaded into politics by him. He entered into active politics as the president of the party not starting from the grassroot level. He has never held any political ministerial position. During interrogation with ACB, a government official, Chaima Banda, confessed that Lazalo is still learning politics and therefore he relies on his subordinates to make decisions on his behalf.

5️⃣ HH is decisive. Within two weeks of his ascendancy to power, he had formulated a new cabinet. In his inauguration speech, he decisively outlined priority areas of his administration. On the point go, he vowed that he had no plans for political persecution. His aim was to develop Zambia. On the hand, much as Lazalo is a listening president, he is dismally indecisive. There are a number of occasions when decisions were rescinded. Notable are the confiscation of unlicensed motorbikes of vendors and reduction of expenditure on 2021 independence celebrations

