By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga United’s quest for a top three finish in the TNM Super League suffered a blow on Saturday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by TN Stars in a match played at the Karonga Stadium.

John Chalamanda’s 81st minute equalizer ensured the visitors a point after Victor Lungu had earlier put the home side in the lead after only 4 minutes.

The encounter that the hosts will count themselves unfortunate not to grab all the maximum points on offer following a strong display throughout the match.

However a lack of composure and wastefulness in front of goal came back to haunt them as the visitors scored late on to ensure a share of the spoils.

The impressive Mphatso Kamanga who was named man of the match and Clement Nyondo were some of the culprits who failed to utilize the opportunities handed to them after Karonga had made a strong start to the encounter with an early goal after only 4 minutes of the game.

The home side’s lack of ruthlessness was punished in the second half as the away side grew into the contest and their late pressure finally yielded them a goal through a well taken strike by Chalamandaa after capitalizing on a mistake by the hosts defence.

Meanwhile the point takes Karonga United to 45 points in 4th from 28 matches while TN Stars also remain in 8th but have now moved to 40 points from 27 games.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United coach Dan Dzinkambani, expressed frustrations that his charges did not close out the match to earn a deserved win.

“I guess the draw is what it is but we deserved more from the encounter and should have earned the three points as we were the better team on the day however if you do not take your chances you are at a risk of conceding a goal and that is what happened to us.” He said.

Never the less his counterpart TN Stars coach Joseph Malajani, was satisfied with his lads performance in the draw.

“We started slow and conceded an early goal but that did not affect our confidence like it might of done at a hostile stadium hence I’m proud of the team’s spirit in hanging in there and eventually taking a chance when it came our way.” He explained.