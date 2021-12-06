By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Chileka, Blantyre have rearrested Samuel Mayinga for concealing his ex-wife’s private parts through magic for going out with another man, almost two years after he was arrested on same allegations.

The ex-wife, Edina Lasitoni, reported to Chileka Police last week that after assurances by his ex-husband in 2007 that he would free her from the magic spell, she only had sex with her new man for a couple of days before Mayinga allegedly locked her again.

Chileka Police Station spokesperson Stella Ndelenga said police rearrested Mayinga last week and charged him with conduct likely to cause breach of peace. He is on remand at Chichiri Prison and will appear in court on a date to be decided later

Ndelenga said Mayinga did not meet the assurances he made to police and in court in 2007 that he would free his ex-wife of the magic spell.

The Chilangoma Magistrate’s Court in Machinjiri withdrew the case in October 2007 after Mayinga made the assurance.

Ndelenga said Lasitoni only enjoyed her conjugal rights with her new husband for about three days before she was locked again.

She said last December, Lasitoni ended her relationship with the other man and reconciled with Mayinga on the understanding that he would ‘unlock her as per Mayinga’s demand

“Surprisingly, after their reconciliation, every time Mayinga wanted to have sex with her, her private parts kept disappearing, Fed up with the situation, the woman chased Mayinga away Ndelenga suggesting that was failling to understand the magic.

Ndelenga claimed that Mayinga, on his rearrest last week, pleaded the police to accompany him to the bush together for the concoction for to unlock her. She said police refused because last time they did the same and did not work.

