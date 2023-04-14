“Enough of Peter Mutharika”-DPP legislators

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed concerns about the continuous endorsement of former President Peter Mutharika as a torchbearer for the party.

Speaking during a Press Conference presided over by Party’s National Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday, April 13, 2023 , DPP parliamentarians said the party has never met and consulted on the endorsement.

Dausi warned that as DPP Constitution is concerned, nobody will be appointed or hand-picked by some individuals to represent the party.

“We are very surprised to learn that some members within the party continue to confuse members by endorsing DPP President Prof. Peter Mutharika who openly urged members to choose good candidate among those who expressed interest to do so during convention,” said Dausi.

He urged those individuals confusing others to leave member and choose leaders of their choice during convention.

Dausi also warned the tendency of expelling members without following procedure.

“Our constitution stipulates that the party should hold convention every 5 years but instead of bringing unity, some individuals within the party are being expelled without being heard for allegedly supporting Kondwani Nankhumwa, one of the candidates who expressed interest to contest,” he said.

He also challenged that they will not allow anybody to take the party as his farm.

Dausi also urged some members to stop intimidating others for supporting candidates of their interest.

He then called upon Peter Mutharika to come in the open if he wants to contest and warned that he should prepare to face others during convention.

However, imposed DPP publicist Shadric Namalomba said the party did not hold any press briefing on Thursday.

Namalomba hinted that whosoever had a presser did so in their personal capacity that Malawians should not mistaken them for DPP members.

He added further that him as DPP National Publicity Secretary did not receive any communication from the party president to address journalists.

This publication however understands that DPP lawmakers presence at the press conference are for Kondwani Nankhumwa.

