Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera is sworn in in Lilongwe, Malawi, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara

By Jack Banda

1. Chakwera goes to court to challenge the inclusion of DPP commissioners in the commission

2. Chakwera withdraws the case from court to allow the commission as instituted to run the presidential elections in which he is elected president.

3. Chakwera issues letters of appointment to commissioners except two. Meaning the two worked without benefits

4. Chakwera is quarried by the leader of opposition in Parliament as to why Chakwera hadn’t given the two the letters. Chakwera tells Parliament that, he had not because to him, the two were incompetent.

5. Through Zangazanga, Chakwera fires the two commissioners

6. It transpires that the two commissioners were fired despite the legal advice of the AG not to do so as such an act would lead to the 2020 elections annulment

7 . The two commissioners obtain an injunction and are reinstated by the court

8. Mkaka as MCP SG takes Chakwera to court accusing him of appointing commissioners illegally about which the court agrees

9. Chakwera dissolves the illegal commission and constitutes a new commission that is legal.

10. Chakwera fires the AG

11. DPP goes to court to pray that the court should protect democracy and constitutionalism by not allowing an illegal president to continue messing up the country.

12. The court agrees.

Me: I think Chakwera, by virtue of being president, he thinks Malawi is his servant quarters, he can play around with people, laws, and the system as he please.

Let the battle begin to not only consolidate the rule of law and democracy, but also to end mediocrity in our country.

The court should not use emotions or sympathy, just the law and facts . It is good for our country that this clueless government is gone the soonest.