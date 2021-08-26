Positioning West Africa as a Leading Region for Investments

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 26, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Tropics Business Summit will hold the Tropics Business Mixer (West Africa) on August 27, 2021. This event will address how to position the West Africa region as a destination of investment in the SME/SMME, the big issues facing local SMEs in 2021, and how bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the region and the rest of Africa can facilitate this process.

This all-digital, online event will feature talks and panel discussions which will focus on technology, real estate investment, digital technology, quality management, creative industries, financing SMEs, construction, ecological construction, sustainability, fashion & textiles, mentorship, capacity building and women’s leadership and end with a private speed-networking session between investors and entrepreneurs organized by Tropics Business Network. The full event will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube simultaneously from 13h00 Abidjan & Dakar / 14h00 Cotonou / 15h00 Paris & Johannesburg. The list of speakers include:

Ange Frederick Balma (CEO & Founder, LIFILED)

Maguette Mbow (CEO & Founder, L’AFRIQUE C’EST CHIC)

Edima Kouchanou (General Manager, MILLENIUM SECURISATION)

Messina Guikoume (CEO & Founder, MESSIBAT INTERNATIONAL)

Boris Dehoumon (CEO & Founder, DCOLSAY Agency)

Franck Dossa (Consultant in Diaspora & Development – Stakeholder Engagement, CON-X-ION)

Harry Glodjinon (Consultant in Finance and Investments, SOCIETE GENERALE)

Nina Koudjo (CEO & Founder, SOEKUM)

Caleb Menou (Manager, SAFARI Textiles Afrique)

Moulikath Arinloye Ahounou (CEO & Founder, Katoo)

Eldaa Ragnimwende Koama (Founder & General Manager, IMPROV’YOU SARL)

Yann Djossinou (CEO, Roar Clothing)

Serge Yannick Yerbanga (Financial & Accountability Director, Coris Bank International Bénin)

Mouna Mbacke (Communications Manager, Women’s Investment Club (WIC) Senegal)

Constance Genevée (Founder, Global Actions)

Issa Ouesse Tagnabie (Founder & Director, Booster Plus)

Tchibozo Edson Sokpe (CEO, Artfrik Design)

Bob Rodly d’Almeida (CEO, B-Empire)

Isabelle Otchoumare (Expert in Gender)

Messina Guikoume (Founder & CEO, MESSIBAT International / WIA – Women in Africa Togo Ambassador)

Soumeya Rachedi (Global Entrepreneurship Network Algeria – Board Member / Legal Counsel)

Seynabou Dia Sall (Founder & CEO, Global Mind Consulting)

“West Africa is the second fastest growing regional economy in Africa, fuelled by growth in Nigeria and Ghana. These two countries have received more than half of the impact investing capital deployed in the regionAdditionally, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire are likely to continue gaining investors’ attention due to high levels of political stability and strong growth, respectively. However, the region remains underdeveloped, offering impact investors an opportunity to have significant impact through capital deployment. Investors continue to note a number of sectors that are attractive for investment, particularly energy, financial technologies, and agriculture,” says Venicia Guinot, Chairwoman, Tropics Group of Companies and President, Tropics Business Summit.



Guinot explained that there is substantial opportunity to make investments in West Africa that can generate returns and improve lives, such as investments that expand power generation or develop the agricultural sector. Other market actors can address the clear need for a strengthened support ecosystem—such as incubators, technical assistance providers, local industry associations, and others—to help businesses become investment ready. As a result, the Tropics Business Mixer (West Africa) will accelerate interest, innovation, and investment in the region.

The Tropics Business Mixer is the leading innovation platform focused on business opportunities and disruptive trends that gather the entrepreneurial system. It is a yearly series of 16 smaller business events, which focus on different African countries that all lead up to the Tropics Business Summit held every October.

The theme for the 5th Annual Tropics Business Summit is, “Accelerating the Transition to a Circular Economy.” The event will be held from 12-16 October 2021 and focus on eight key sectors for pan-African economies offering opportunities for investors in Finance and Capital Investment, Infrastructure, Energy, Agriculture, Consumer Products (FMCG), Sustainable Tourism, Telecommunications and Technology.

Tropics Business Summit (TBS) is an action and results-oriented business forum connecting 54 African countries to the rest of the world. The Summit takes place yearly in the month of October as a global, livestream event. It is a deal-making marketplace, where the summit organizers, along with their global partners, position the African continent as a key investment destination, forge new synergies and structure new deals that will help close the gap between Anglophone, Francophone, Lusophone and Arabophone markets. Businesses benefit from the opportunity to talk with representatives from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), corporations, investors, incubators, business accelerators, trade commissioners, and more, receiving advice on market development and access to foreign emerging markets.

If you are interested in participating in the online Tropics Business Mixer, please contact us on hello@tropicsbusinesssummit.com.

