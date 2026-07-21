Cure Blindness Project Releases 2025 Impact Report, Marking Most Impactful Year in Organization’s History

VERMONT, United States of America, 21July 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Cure Blindness Project today announced the release of its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting a record-breaking year in the global effort to eliminate avoidable blindness. The report captures a period of unprecedented reach and impact, including more than 315,000 sight-restoring surgeries delivered across the organization’s global network, representing more than 1% of the world’s cataract blindness.

“It is always a true honor to announce our results. On behalf of our team and all our partners, we are excited and proud to share what we’ve accomplished together,” said K-T Overbey, CEO of Cure Blindness Project. “Our 2025 Impact Report reflects what has been our most impactful year to date—one defined not just by numbers, but by lives transformed.”

Behind each statistic is a powerful human story. The report underscores how expanded access to care is changing lives—restoring independence, strengthening families, and revitalizing communities. From early-stage community screenings and treatments to advanced surgical care and follow-up services, Cure Blindness Project continues to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered eye care where it is needed most.

In addition to direct service delivery, the report highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to building sustainable eye health systems. Throughout 2025, Cure Blindness Project invested in training local clinicians, equipping partner facilities, and expanding community-based care—ensuring that high-quality services are accessible long after initial interventions.

“Our work goes beyond individual procedures,” Overbey added. “We are strengthening entire systems so that quality eye care becomes a lasting reality in the communities we serve.” Cure Blindness Project works in the African countries of Burundi, DRC, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, in addition to countries in South Asia and South America.

The 2025 Impact Report also offers a vivid look at the organization’s work through compelling photography and storytelling, bringing to life the resilience of patients and the dedication of providers on the front lines of care.

A full 2025 Annual Report, including financials and recognition of the donors and volunteers who make this work possible, will be released later this year.

Cure Blindness Project emphasizes that none of this progress would be possible without the steadfast support of its global community of partners and donors.

The 2025 Impact Report is now available to view online at cureblindness.org/2025-impact- report .

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Cure Blindness Project

About Cure Blindness Project

Founded as Himalayan Cataract Project, Cure Blindness Project today celebrates more than 30 years of restoring sight. What began in Nepal has grown into a global effort reaching more than 30 countries through high-quality eye care, education, and the development of world-class eye care infrastructure. Together with partners, Cure Blindness Project has provided more than 2 million sight-restoring surgeries and screenings and basic care to more than 20 million people. To learn more, visit www.cureblindness.org.

For more information and/or interviews with African leadership, please contact:

Amy Minnie

African Media Agency (AMA)

amy@africanmediaagency.com

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