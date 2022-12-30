Youths on Climate change fight agenda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) has emphasized the need for Malawi government to put clear agenda with practical action towards addressing effects of climate change on children.

NYNCC National Coordinator Dominic Nyasulu observes that children are now key agents towards the fight against effects of climate change.

Nyasulu was speaking during the sidelines of post COP27 conference with children in the capital Lilongwe.

The workshop that aimed at soliciting voices from children on effects of climate change inline with COP27 outcomes attracted young people from both primary and secondary schools within the city.

NYNCC’s children training focused on Climate Justice, Advocacy and Effective Communication.

“This is one important gathering we wanted to listen to children on how best they can be incorporated in decision making on climate change as the most vulnerable group.

“After listening to them, clear message is for government to set agenda and action for children to participate fully in fighting effects of climate change,” says Nyasulu.

One of the participants, Antonio Singini of Charismatic High School observed that the conference has helped him to learn best practices of conserving the environment through homestead woodlots.

Singini also emphasised the needs for children and youth in the country to fully engaged in advocating for climate justice.

NYNCC is through “My Climate, My Action Campaign” with funding from SIDA is advocating for children and the youth inclusiveness on environmental management.

