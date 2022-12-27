SOURCES: Wiseman Daniel Fans

In the Spirit of the seasons, Wiseman Daniel and the ELOHIM team visit a nursery and primary school in the continuation of extending their hand of love to those that need it in society.

To show his deep of his love and humility, Wiseman Daniel was personally in the kitchen to prepare and pack the meals that he shared with pupils of the nursery school. He also join the Elohim team to load the items to be donated which includes brand new shoes, bags, stationeries, water bottles, toothbrushes, packed cooked meals, and drinks.

When they get to the destination at the nursery and primary school, Wiseman Daniel as well joins his team to offload the items to be shared with the pupils.

Given the gift items of shoes and handbags to the proprietress, Mrs Giwa and the teachers, the man of God appreciates their commitment to imparting knowledge to the little ones.

The smiles on the faces of the children were bright as Wiseman Daniel helps them wear their brand-new shoes and backpacks, amidst other gifts and items donated by the man of God and the Elohim partners all over the world.

The teachers and proprietress were full of joy as they received personal cash gifts and also the sum of #150,000 naira to help with the running of the school.

Wiseman Daniel went on to share the packed hot meal and drinks with the pupils to their delight.

It was a humbling sight of humility as the Wiseman kneels as the children offer prayers for him and the partners of the Elohim ministry all over the world who have made this possible. Giving is indeed the secret of blessing.

Elohim! Mighty God lives in us! (John 14:23).

