Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda as the country’s new Attorney General.

This has been confirmed in a statement released by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-zanga Chikhosi.

He replaces Chikosa Silungwe who was fired about a month ago.

Nyirenda was working with Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) as the central bank’s legal counsel.

While pursuing his studies at University of Sussex in England, he was elected in the institution’s student union as a National Union of Students (NUS) Black Student’s Delegate to represent the union on meetings and conferences involving black students in UK universities.

Nyirenda served in the Student Union of Chancellor College (now University of Malawi) as Director of Publication, Information and Publicity from the year 2003 to the year 2004 when he was pursuing his undergraduate studies.

He also served as Secretary General of Silver Strikers Football Club, a central bank sponsored club that participate in the country’s elite league.