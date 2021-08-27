In 1979, government of Malawi established concrete silos in Kanengo, Lilongwe, to ensure the country has adequate supplies of maize grain, Malawi’s staple food,

The National Food Reserve Agency(NFRA) has revealed that it is failing to buy maize right now due to the unavailability of funds because the government did not allocate funds to buy maize in the 2021-22 national budget.

Board Chairperson for the organization Denis Kalekeni told the media at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Wednesday that in 2020-21 budget government gave NFRA K7.7 billion for procurement of maize, a thing that did not happen in this year’s budget.

Kalekeni has lamented that since his organization has not received funds for the procurement of maize has asked farmers to sell their maize to Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).