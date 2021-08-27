44 minutes ago

The U.S. military’s Ramstein air base in Germany has become a makeshift camp for thousands of Afghan evacuees who have managed to leave their country after a harrowing journey. At the airbase, evacuees undergo medical examinations and are put up in tents while their papers are processed. If all goes well, they are then placed on a new flight, this time on a commercial liner, to the United States where a new life awaits them. So far, three women have given birth on their way to Ramstein. In total, more than 340 tents have been erected, and military hangars have also been set up to accommodate the evacuees. Throughout Ramstein and in the barracks in Kaiserslautern, U.S. forces have prepared space for 17,000 evacuees.

Source: Africanews