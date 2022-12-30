Cholera outbreak in Nkhatabay’s Tukumbo area

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Government remains committed to end the current Cholera outbreak with the capacity to manage cholera cases in public health facilities.

Ministry of health, Publicist Adrian Chikumbe disclosed this to Maravipost in an interview on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Chikumbe said considering the current burden their is need for more human resource as well as supplies.

“We are increasing our treatment entries so that cases don’t travel long distances to health facilities,” he said.

He added that in prevention they require a multisectoral approach and they are grateful that the cholera response has now attracted executive indulgence thru the PTF on COVID-19 which is now also overseeing the management and control of the cholera outbreak.

Chikumbe further said guidance and support from the PTF are now mobilizing support from various MDAs and organisations that could help in taming the current outbreak.

He said they are already administering cholera vaccine in districts with highest burden of the disease.

“We are engaging communities thru councils, the media, local as well as religious leaders with cholera prevention and control messages,” said Chikumbe.

He therefore urged the general public to adhere to Environmental hygiene and sanitation where every household needs to have a toilet to end cholera.

