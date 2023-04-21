Mutharika offers early Eid al-Fitr gifts to Mangochi Muslims

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s former President Peter Mutharika on Thursday, April 20, 2021 presented his early Eid al-Fitr gifts to some Muslim Communities in Mangochi.

Mutharika who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader donated food items to Muslims around Nkali Village Mosque, some few kilometers from his PAGE house.

The former leader who wished all Muslims good Eid al-Fitr, said despite being living in the same community, he has relatives who are Muslims and he feels like being part of them.

Group Village Headman Chimatiro, thanked Mutharika for the gesture, saying it will equate those that do not have food to celebrate Eid together with others who have some.

According to Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) the moon was not sighted on Thursday in Malawi and that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023.