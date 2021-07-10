SOURCES: WATCHED TB JOSHUA































The remains of Prophet TB Joshua was interred yesterday, 10th July 2021 in the premises of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Ikotun, Lagos State, after week-long funeral rites, activities tagged: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua (1963 to 2021) – Not Mine But God’s Own.

Thousands of Faithfull from different races, cultures and countries who attended the interment service described the Prophet as a man who lived for God and humanity.

One of the high of the internment was when a lady under the influence of the Holy Ghost prophesied just after the remains of the Prophet was being taken inside the SCOAN Auditorium saying “He is so powerful; he said I should tell you that he is not dead; he is around you all, he said you should not be afraid, he is with you…” and the congregation shouted, Amen!!

Dignitaries who witnessed the colourful interment included Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu; Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of Former President Good Luck Jonathan; Mr Anofiu Elegushi; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II represented by his wife, Olori Silekunola Naomi; a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); Bashorun Dele Momodu, CEO/ Publisher, Ovation magazine; Chief David Lyon, former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State; Mr Zaied Abdalla, from Israel were among dignitaries that were in attendance when Prophet TB Joshua remains was laid to rest in the SCOAN.

The first Bible reading was taken from First Corinthians 15: 51 – 57 and was read by Governor Akeredolu, after which Bishop Stephen Ogedengbe of the Wisdom of Chapel Ministry explained the passage.

The cleric urged Christians to emulate the exemplary life of love lived by Prophet TB Joshua.

Ogedengbe said: “The character of a true believer is to find refuge in our Lord Jesus. That is why children of God are not afraid in reaching the final destination – death. Heaven is our home, our dwelling place.”

According to him, Joshua had always mentioned that those from above longed to be there.

Minister Ayoub Kara from Israel took the second Bible reading from Revelation 21: 1-7, while Pastor Robert Acosta from Argentina preached a sermon from it.

Acosta said that Christians should follow Christ “because outside Jesus there is no reality.”

He said that Joshua did so many miracles and showed much love to many people.

After the sermon, Akeredolu and the representative of Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State delivered speeches.

Sanwo-Olu told the congregation that the late prophet fulfilled his destiny on earth by living for others.

He encouraged Christians to long for the spirit of dedication as shown by the SCOAN founder.

“His life should encourage us to renew our hope in Christ. Unity, peace, progress and love should be our watchword as Christians,” he said.

He urged Christians to emulate the late prophet’s life and live in peace with everyone without discriminating.

In his speech, Akeredolu described the death of Joshua as a huge loss to the people of Ondo State, Nigeria and the world at large. He revealed that the traditional ruler of his hometown, Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North local council of Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, had mobilised him to ensure that Joshua’s remains would be buried in the town.

He noted that Joshua contributed immensely to the emancipation of the downtrodden, orphans, widows and other less privileged people.

“Joshua remains the only person who died and market men and women closed their shops for one week in his home town. Kabiesi mobilised me for the body of Joshua to be buried in his hometown because he was convinced that we should bring the body to Arigidi. And I said to Kabiesi that our late prophet has a family and where his remains will lie is for the family to decide not for him.

“I have to let you know that prophet T.B. Joshua came from Arigidi, Ondo State. He is a Nigerian but doesn’t take it away; he is a world citizen,” he said.

Speaking on Joshua’s impact in Ondo State, he recalled that when he was first elected as the governor of the state, the prophet gave his family a huge amount of money, adding that he also paid up the electricity bills of four local councils who were in darkness for years.

“T.B. Joshua’s demise is not only a loss to Ondo State or the world, it is a loss to humanity. I am not sure we have had a world congregated in this number from different countries, probably during Nelson Mandela’s burial. But the world is more represented here than when Nelson Mandela was buried,” Akeredolu added.

After the final laying to rest of the Prophet, there was a replay of the Prophet TB Joshua Mass prayer and there were manifestations of the power of God with many falling under the influence of the Holy Ghost, vomiting poisonous substance and receiving their healings in Jesus’ name.

These brought Joy to the congregation who started singing; He is Alive Amen!! Jesus is Alive, Forever He is Alive Amen!!

PROPHET TB JOSHUA LIVES ON!

EMMANUEL! GOD WITH US!!