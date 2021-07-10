Peter Mutharika with his children, in-laws and grand chidren in America, among them is his eldest daughter, Moyenda Mutharika Kamp( named after she was born in diaspora and never stepped on her mother Malawi)

Two daughters, a son , Lawyers, and two highly educated in-laws . Maligned President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika never appointed them in public offices because he understood that Malawi is bigger, therefore he made sure that none of his kids was involved in running state affairs by accommodating other Malawians in public positions. He trusted sons and daughters of Malawi from all corners of the country, and this is the clear vindication that APM was not a nepotist. It was just Chakwera’s propaganda.

Children: Moyenda Mutharika Knapp, Monique Mutharika, Mahopela Mutharika

Moyenda Mutharika Knapp

Moyenda Mutharika Knapp is an experienced employment, ERISA, and commercial litigator. Moyenda defends employers against claims of employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. She also handles wage and hour disputes. Moyenda represents clients in state and federal courts, serves as first chair in jury trials, and represents clients before administrative agencies, such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), the Illinois Human Rights Commission (IHRC), and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). She also defends claim and plan administrators, welfare disability plans, and employers from long-term disability claims arising under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). In addition to litigating on behalf of clients, Moyenda counsels’ employers on various employment practices, conducts workplace investigations, and drafts and reviews employment related documents, such as separation agreements and employment manuals.

Moyenda co-authored and co-edited Chapter 4, “Race, Religion, and National Origin Discrimination,” in the 2020 and 2021 editions of Practicing Law Institute’s Employment Law Yearbook.

In her commercial litigation practice, Moyenda represents clients in claims for breach of contract and matters involving fraud, unjust enrichment, conversion, quantum meruit, violations of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act, actions for an accounting, and Carmack Amendment cases arising from interstate trucking losses.

Moyenda’s experience also includes insurance coverage litigation, including the defense of breach of contract and declaratory judgment actions, as well as bad faith matters. She has tried insurance coverage matters to verdict at bench and jury trials.

Monique Mutharika

Monique Mutharika is an attorney admitted to practice in New York State in 2004. The registration number with NYS Office of Court Administration (OCA) is #4221024. The company or organization that Monique Mutharika serves is Wells Fargo Bank, N.a. The office address is 150 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017-5612, United States of America. The phone number is (212) 214-7346. The law school graduated is University of Pennsylvania.

Mahopela Mutharika

Mahopela Mutharika is the son of Peter Mutharika and Lawyer by Profession