Mutharika addresses media on July 4, 2021

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former leader Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) says is vindicated when he told Malawians that President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will not change with dictatorial tendencies.

Mutharika told the news conference on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his residence in the lakeshore district of Mangochi that Chakwera’s MCP wants to bring Malawi into one state which was removed in 1994.

“I told Malawi that fisi ndi samasintha, and Malawi Congress Party will never change, ndi chipani cha nkhanza, the party of darkness and dictatorship,” says Mutharika.

He however alleged that was the conspiracy between MCP, Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the courts to remove Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power.

“The conspiracy started in 2016, they intended to change government, there were many players some of which i will not mention.

“We decided not to go to court because we knew that we would not get justice from the same people.DPP got the politics of justice, the MCP came to power illegally,” says Mutharika

Mutharika address comes barely hours after Malawi Law Society (MLS) warned President Chakwera to tame his appetite to amass powers while paralasing state agents including judiciary with capable individuals needed to check the current regime tendencies of dictatorship.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, the society calls Executive and Legislative branches of Government to, at all times, seek to uphold and defend the Constitution by preserving the integrity and independence of the Judiciary for the sake of guaranteeing fair trial before Courts to those ordinary citizens who may not have any power to contribute to the appointment or renewal of contracts for Judges.

The MLS has therefore urged Members of Parliament to reject the proposed amendment of the Constitution and invites the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament to be circumspect when assessing the appointment of Judges into the Executive Branch of Government

The law society’s rebuke to Chakwera comes after civil right watchdog Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) challenged Chakwera on the same that MLS should intervene on the matter.