Abida Mia happy with constituency development projects

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Firebrand female lowershire giant Abida Mia continues to excites her Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituents with meaningful developments projects.

Mia who is also deputy lands minister on Saturday, officially opened a spacious market shed at the business hub of Miseu Folo in the constituency.

The lawmaker therefore promised to continue developing the area, by bringing to the people key projects of their desire, as her priority is always to positively impact lives of people in her constituency through improved livelihoods.

She reiterated that, medium and micro- economic activities in the rural setting of the country like in Nkombedzi Constituency have great potential to improve lives of people, through economic self reliance hence the efficacy of the market shed project.

Chief Public Works Officer for Chikwawa District Council, Isaac Mdindo commended the parliamentarian for her strong will to have the market shed project completed.

The words of the council official complimented the words spoken by the local leaders, including Group Village Headman (GVH) Goma of the area who hailed Abida Mia for prioritizing the construction of the market shed, which is indeed a key project to trading community in the area.

The traditional leader further mentioned that people in Nkombedzi are aware that, in the interest of development in the constituency, in many instances, Mia uses money from her pulse to fund development projects, a thing which is rare among leaders.

“To us Abida Mia is a gift sent by God and we cherish the gift,” said GVH Goma.

Miseu Folo market leadership through their committee says the new project will not only help in providing shelter for both sellers and buyers but most importantly, will help to improve hygiene of food stuffs like fish and meat at the market place.

Mia also toured the area of GVH Saopa where she inspected a construction project of a modern Under-5 clinic, which according to contractor, will be completed in a period of one month.

About MK15 million from District Development Fund (DDF) is earmarked for the Market Shed project while Constituency Development Fund (CDF) finances Under-5 clinic at Saopa with MK14 million in the constituency..