Tributes continue pouring in following the death of former Chief Justice, Lovemore Munlo, who died in the early hours of Thursday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital.

Munlo’s death comes barely eight days after his young brother, Isaac, died of Covid-19 at the same hospital.

The body of retired Chief Justice, Lovemore has since been taken to Mthunzi Funeral Parlor in Blantyre from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Burial will take place on Saturday 21st August at Chigodi near Chiradzulu turn off on the Limbe – Zomba road.

The late Honourable Munlo had a distinguished career as a lawyer. Apart from private practice, he also served the nation in various high positions, including those of Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Chief Justice, and Director of Public Prosecutions.

In 2005, the late Honourable Munlo was appointed by the United Nations (UN) Secretary General as Registrar at the Special Court for Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, State Vice Dr Saulos Chilima described Munlo’s death as a great loss to the nation as he was a great mind and also a bastion of wisdom.

“Our prayers are for God the merciful to grant your soul eternal rest and give strength and solace to the family, your esteemed peers at the Bench and the entire judicial establishment, the legal fraternity, friends and all of us; as we come to terms with this painful and devastating loss,” said Chilima in his condolence message.

Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika said he is equally saddened over the passing of the former Chief Justice.

Mutharika said Justice Munlo served the nation with zeal, passion, patriotism, and hard work.

“As a country we have lost a great man full of wisdom and integrity.

“He shall be remembered as one of the great men in the Judiciary who worked tirelessly for the best interest of our country,” said Mutharika, also President of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also DPP law maker for Mulanje Central, said Has Malawi has lost one of its greatest lawyers and sons who contributed immensely to the democratization process, social, and economic development of this country.

Biography of Lovemore Munlo

Munlo graduated from the University of Malawi with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1976 . After having worked as a lawyer for several years, he continued his studies at the University of London, where he obtained a Master of Laws degree in 1989 . He also obtained a certificate in the drafting of treaties and legal texts from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in London and a diploma in international law and development from the International Institute of Social Studies in The Hague .

From 1976 to 1984 he was a lawyer for the national government. During this period in his career, he was recognized for his negotiations in the border dispute between his country with Zambia and Tanzania in 1981 and 1983. He was subsequently Director of Public Prosecution at the Ministry of Justice until 1987 and then Director of International Relations at the Ministry of Justice until 1991. the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 1990 to 1992, he was a judge of the High Court of Malawi.

He became Minister of Justice and Attorney General in 1993 and remained there until in 1994 continuing his career until 2001 as a partner in a civil law firm in Lilongwe . Here he specialized in the field of human rights and constitutional procedural law .

From 2001 to 2006 , he was Deputy Chief Registrar of the Rwanda Tribunal in Arusha , Tanzania . Subsequently , he was a clerk for the Sierra Leone tribunal in Freetown for a year and a half . Here he was succeeded by the Dutchman Herman von Hebel .

From 2008, he served as Judge-President of the Supreme Court in Malawi, until he stepped down in April 2013 to join the battle for leadership of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).