Receding Malawi lake Chirwa lays bare cost of climate change

Malawi has resolved to hold a national green climate conference with an aiming of defining development pathways for the attainment of a low carbon emission and climate resilient nation by 2050.

The conference will be held from 24th to 25th August 2021 under theme ‘Collective Responsibility for Enhanced Climate Action in Malawi’.

With support from the United Nations (UN) and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the conference will be conducted in a hybrid format with some participants attending physically at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe with the rest of the participants joining virtually.

According to Yanira Ntupanyama, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Minister of Forestry, Nancy Tembo will lead the conference.

Ntupanyama said the conference seeks to consolidate and promote climate action for sustainability by assessing the status of climate action through the different commitments and activities of individuals, communities, businesses, and organizations.

The Principal Secretary further said the conference will provide inputs to the preparations for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) conference of Partners (CoP 26) that will be held in UK in November this year.

“The conference will help Malawi connect international commitments and national and sub-national initiatives for ensuring coherence and effectiveness of climate action and identifying how to overcome challenges and barriers to ensure that Malawi is able to meet its development objectives in the context of a changing climate,” said Ntupanyama.

At the conference, proceedings will include exhibitions, presentations, and moderated discussions on the following thematic areas; status of climate action in Malawi; nationally determined contributions; climate services; adaption and resilience; nature-based solutions; climate finance; building back green after Covid-19; catalyzing further climate action; and CoP 26 preparations.

It will also include the finalization of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaption Plan (NAP), national priorities for the negotiations, and evidence to showcase Malawi’s climate action.

“The conference will also help publicize the national determined contributions and build the country’s position paper to the 26th Conference of Partners of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change,” said Ntupanyama.