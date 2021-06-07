LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second baby, a girl!

The baby was born on Friday, June 4, a spokesperson for the couple announced.

The baby’s name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

A statement from the couple’s spokesperson reads: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

The statement continued, “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan also penned a short message via their Archewell website regarding their daughter’s arrival.

The couple wrote: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The pair also noted that in lieu of gifts, family, friends, and fans can instead donate to four charities dear to them, Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com