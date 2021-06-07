– –





The leader of the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has reportedly killed himself.

The announcement was made by rival Islamist militants in an audio recording.

In the audio obtained by news agencies, the Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) said Shekau died detonating explosives on himself after a battle between the two groups.

Shekau was reported dead last month and has been reported killed before but he always resurfaces in the past.

Neither Boko Haram nor the Nigerian government have confirmed his latest reported death.

– –



In the undated audio recording, a voice thought to be that of Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi said Shekau “killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive”.

Iswap fighters hunted down the warlord and offered him the chance to repent and join them, al-Barnawi said.

“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on earth,” he said.

In 2018 mother of Shekau said she felt sad about her son’s actions.

– –





For years the militant group, Boko Haram has wreaked havoc on thousands of people and communities in Nigeria.

The group is adamant in ending hostilities and still appears relentless in his destruction.

Efforts by the Nigerian government to end hostilities have not been successful so far.

His mother Falmata Abubakar however considered as destructive and evil the handiwork of his son.

She told Voice of America how she feels about what her son was doing.

Falmata was quoted as saying that her son has “brought many problems to many people”

“I am praying for God to show him the good way,” she added adding that she hasn’t seen him in over 15 years.

The insurgency of Boko Haram has been ongoing since 2009 with the aim of establish an Islamic caliphate in West Africa.

The insurgency isn’t only present in Nigeria but neighbouring countries like Cameroon.

Millions have been displaced and thousands killed forcing some to flee.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Source: Africa Feeds