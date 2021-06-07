– –





Schools in Uganda have been shut down with public gatherings also suspended to contain a surge of infections in a second Covid-19 wave.

Public transport between districts will be banned starting Thursday as well to allow students who are in schools to return home.

Bars, cinemas and theatres have also been closed in latest directives from President Yoweri Museveni.

He addressed the nation in a speech broadcast live on the state television on actions taken by the Covid-19 taskforce to deal with the pandemic.

The full text of the COVID-19 address, including the directives and measures, can be found here: https://t.co/usi2zK1iie — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 6, 2021

The suspension of schools and gatherings takes effect from Monday and will be in place for 42 days.

Dozens of schools had reported virus cases among staff and students prompting the closure.

The announcement came hours after the health ministry announced 1,259 new coronavirus cases – the highest number of infections recorded in a single day – and nine deaths on Sunday.

Two weeks show a rise in coronavirus cases triggered proposals for a lockdown to prevent health facilities from being overwhelmed.

Uganda has so far recorded 52,929 cases of coronavirus and 374 deaths.

