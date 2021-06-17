Gunmen abduct students of government college in Nigeria

Gunmen have abducted an unspecified number of students and staff at Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi State.

The police in Kebbi confirmed the attack.

The abduction is the latest in a series of school kidnappings that have rocked the country in recent months.

Earlier in June, at least 66 people were said to have been killed in attacks launched by gunmen on several communities in the Danko-Wasagu local government area of the state.

In late May, about 200 students of an Islamiyya school in Niger state were abducted by gunmen.

Some 14 students and staff of Greenfield University in Kaduna were released in May after parents reportedly paid about N180 million ransom and bought eight motorcycles for the bandits.

The Nigerian Government has denied ever paying ransom to release kidnapped persons and has discouraged the idea.

The government has also repeatedly promised to end the abduction of students across the country.

School kidnappings have persisted as the country continues to battle several security challenges, including but not limited to an insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, secessionist agitations in the South-East and Fulani-Herdsmen crises.