Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne, number 7, celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal.(AP)

Belgium has officially cruised to round of 16 in European Championship after a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday in a game marked by tributes to Christian Eriksen.

Denmark had the perfect start when midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg intercepted the ball to feed an unmarked Yussuf Poulsen, who arrowed a right-footed shot into the bottom corner with 99 seconds on the clock. However, Belgium leveled the score line in the second half through Thorgan Hazard.

Kevin De Bruyne came on after halftime for his first appearance since sustaining a facial fracture in the Champions League final and squared the ball for Thorgan Hazard to equalize in the 55th minute.

De Bruyne then broke Danish hearts when he gave Belgium the lead in the 70th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the box from a slick passing move and firing a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Belgium have a maximum six points from two games, while Denmark are bottom of the group after two losses. Russia and Finland have three points each after two games.