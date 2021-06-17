– Advertisement –

Zambia’s former president, Kenneth Kaunda who was the first to serve as the country’s president after leading it to independence has died.

He died on Thursday at the age of 97 after he was admitted to a military hospital in Lusaka.

The former president was being treated for Pneumonia while on admission, according to the government.

Kenneth Kaunda ruled for 27 years as president and was nicknamed the “African Gandhi” for his non-violent activism.

The ex-president led then Northern Rhodesia to bloodless independence in October 1964 from the British.

He stepped down from power after he lost multi-party elections in 1991.

Following his death, there were rumors he died from Covid-19 but the government denied that saying he was being treated for pneumonia.

Kaunda’s son, Kambarage, wrote on his late father’s Facebook page that “I am sad to inform we have lost Mzee,” and said “Let’s pray for him.”

Tributes have been pouring in from world leaders to the death of Kaunda.

