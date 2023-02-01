Chakwera’s Tonse suspends ACB Chief Martha Chizuma over leaked audio

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration has interdicted embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma over January 2022 leaked audio.

In a letter which is dated on January 31, 2023 signed By, Secretary to President And Cabinet (SPC) Collen Zamba addressed to Chizuma state that making use of speech calculated to lower the authority is a person before whom a judicial proceeding is being hard contrary to section 113 of the penal code.

Zamba added that making use of speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceeding contrary to section 113 of the penal code.

She said that allegations constituted against her are serious misconduct of a public officer and anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) official in terms of section 49B of the corrupt act.

She therefore said Chizuma will be fully paid and the interdiction is effected from January 31, 2023.

The development comes barely two weeks after Chakwera fired former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steven Kayuni for suing Chizuma over the same leaked audio.

