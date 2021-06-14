TB Joshua’s grandson

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Daughter of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua better known as TB Joshua, has welcomed a new baby on her father’s posthumous birthday.

Serah Oyindamola Joshua welcomed her son on Saturday, June 12, 2021, the birthday of her late father, TB Joshua.A week ago, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the cleric’s sudden death after he reportedly preached to his congregation.

The renowned Prophet would have been 58 years on the 12th of June.

TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn Joshua disclosed that she met him dead in his seat in the office.

Late Prophet TB Joshua and daughter with husband

n a recent development that serves as a blessing amid the pain, Sarah Joshua welcomed her son on Saturday, with her Tanzanian husband, Brian Ovin Moshi.

The couple tied the knot on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Lagos State, Nigeria.The arrangement for late Prophet TB Joshua burial is yet to be know to the public.